Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff and pupils at Irchester Community Primary School have celebrated their latest ‘good’ Ofsted grading following a recent inspection.

Inspectors visited in June finding a ‘well-led school’ where the 375 pupils are ‘happy’ and ‘feel safe’ and praising learning opportunities and teaching standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils’ were described as ‘friendly’ and the Ofsted team noted the good behaviour in lessons where they paid close attention to teachers.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irchester Community Primary School - pupils celebrate with Head of School Simon Anderson

Headteacher Simon Anderson said: “We are extremely pleased and proud of our educational provision at Irchester Community Primary School.

“We feel our children flourish and I am thrilled that we have received this external recognition for the work we have accomplished to date.

“We are working tirelessly on the plans to continue our journey from ‘good’ to ‘great’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The staff are dedicated to providing an enriching learning experience for our children and this will remain the focus. We really appreciate the engagement of our community, and this report is a testament to everybody.”

Head of Irchester Primary School Simon Anderson with pupils in celebratory mood

The report said that leaders and staff work together to provide a ‘caring environment and an ambitious curriculum for all their pupils’ with ‘meaningful’ learning.

One pupil commenting about geography said: “I love learning about physical features. It really tingles your brain.”

The school was praised for the positive relationships between pupils and staff, encouragement given to pupils to ‘aim high’, and support for pupils with Special Educational Needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Areas highlighted for improvement was the need for the school’s ‘ambitious curriculum’ to be completed for all subjects and some lunchtime behaviour.

Irchester Community Primary School is part of the Nene Valley Partnership (NVP) academy trust that includes Bozeat Community Primary School and Nursery, and Wollaston School.