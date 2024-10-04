Good news for care home on Wellingborough new-build estate as CQC praises staff after 'robust' inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glenvale Park care home is celebrating a successful visit from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) as staff were told the home is good in all areas.

Glenvale Park care home in Juniper Grove opened in April 2022, and cares for up to 66 residents. The visit was the first for the Wellingborough home, with inspectors assessing the service for three weeks from 23 April 2024 until 16 May 2024.

Manager Carley Calder was thrilled at the report.

She said: “I’m really happy that the CQC has given us a good rating. My team work incredibly hard to make sure Glenvale Park care home is a great place for older people to live. Getting this kind of praise from the CQC is just the sort of recognition they deserve.

“We’re proud of the care we provide, the meals we make with fresh seasonal ingredients, and the wide variety of meaningful activities our residents enjoy.

“We welcome such rigorous inspections and clear ratings so older people, and their families, can judge for themselves which homes are right for them and get the standard of care they deserve.”

The CQC assesses homes based on five topics and parameters - those being Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-led. Glenvale Park was rated good in every category.

The report, which was published on October 1, highlighted the ‘positive culture’ which empowered the 51 current residents to ‘speak up without fear.’

Representatives from the CQC said that people in the home are protected from risk of abuse, and staff were adequately trained to meet the requirements of residents, including those living with dementia.

Also mentioned were the range of social events in the home, which the report believes enhances people’s quality of life.

The report notes: “People were treated with respect, kindness, care and were encouraged to maintain their independence. People were offered choices and their decisions were respected.”

Resident Sheila Ambrose, 89, has lived at Glenvale Park for 22 months. She said: “I’m not surprised Glenvale Park care home has such a great score.

“I get to eat lovely food and spend my days enjoying the quiet garden. All the staff know me well and that’s what I like. There is always plenty of fun and laughter in the home, I love it.”

Inspectors were told by family members that quality of life of their loved ones, including socialising, had improved since they moved to the care home, and that relatives could visit without any restrictions.

District manager Laura White added: “We are delighted that the CQC have acknowledged the outstanding efforts our colleagues at Glenvale Park have gone to, to enhance and deliver person centred, meaningful and stress-free living. Relatives gave consistent positive feedback, and residents have had their lives enriched through community engagement.

“Excelling with elements of outstanding throughout the report, this is a true indication of what the team have achieved and really is an outstanding effort.

"I am very proud of the team at Glenvale Park and their commitment has shone through.”

Read the full report here.