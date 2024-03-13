Romans Vodcics targeted an imitation firearm at The Raven in Rockingham Road, Corby. Image: National World / Northants Police

A man who was told to leave a Corby hotel after abusing staff members went to his room and picked up an imitation firearm before pointing it at the building.

Northampton Crown Court heard that workers at The Raven in Rockingham Road, Corby, were left petrified when the man put on a gold face mask and walked through the bar with the firearm that looked identical to a Glock pistol.

Prosecuting, Quiana Fitzpatrick, explained how Romans Vodcics was staying at The Raven on September 17 last year.

Vodcics wore a full gold facemask while he was carrying out his crimes at The Raven in Corby. Image: Northamptonshire Police

"He was unhappy with something during his stay,” she said.

"So he attempted to tell the duty manager.”

He then left the building for a cigarette but walked back in, still smoking, and was told to go back outside by the staff member.

When he came back in he said he would like to discuss the issue and the female duty manager told him he could do so if he was calm. But his behaviour escalated.

Latvian national Romans Vodcics. Image: Northants Police

He asked for a drink but was refused service so he began to film her, saying it would be put on Youtube. He was sent to his room to retrieve his belongings.

Ms Fitzpatrick said: “When he came out thirty minutes later with his brother he was holding a phone playing loud music and wearing a gold facemask.

"He went into the bar and walked slowly past the staff member, looking her up and down.

"He walked to the door and produced a realistic looking BB Gun that appeared to be a Glock 17.”

Vodcics was heard to shout in Russian at another customer in the, later translated as, “What the f***? F***ing come here. F***ing fight.”

He left The Raven but held up the gun to the window, recording himself.

The 31-year-old then got into his car and pointed the firearm out of the car window, at the hotel.

This prompted an armed response by Northants Police who arrested him soon afterwards. They suspected he was driving under the influence but he refused to give a roadside breath test and a further one at the police station.

While in his cell, the Latvian national picked up a pillow and used it to break the CCTV camera, causing damage worth £1317

At Monday’s (March 11) hearing he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, failing to provide a breath test, and to criminal damage.

In mitigation, his advocate Dan Green said that Vodcics had no previous convictions and no intention of causing any harm with the firearm.

He said that he had been in custody for five months since the incident and during that time he’d been a victim of bullying.

Sentencing Vodcics, Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane said: “It must have been extremely frightening for the bar staff.