Gold celebration for first North Northamptonshire primary school to gain top healthy schools award

Cottingham C of E Primary School has been the first to secure the much-coveted gold status in the Healthy Schools Scheme.

To mark the achievement, pupils and staff were officially awarded a gold status wall plaque during a special gold-themed celebration.

The school has already achieved bronze and silver in the school overseen by North Northamptonshire Council's Public Health team.

To achieve gold status, schools must develop a whole school health and well-being initiative with pupils focusing on 'giving', 'connecting', 'being active', 'taking notice' and 'learning'.

Cottingham C of E Primary School are the first to be given their Gold Healthy Schools Award by North Northants Council/National World

Ashley Scott, executive headteacher, said: “Receiving the Healthy Schools Gold award does not mean our job is done.

"We will continue to strive to offer a local Church of England primary school that children want to attend. We have already signed up for a number of events from September that will further enhance our approach to mental health and well-being.”

Cottingham Primary delivered education sessions across the school working in the school and the wider community.

Year Six pupils at the school have been focusing on 'giving', 'connecting', 'being active', 'taking notice' and 'learning', as part of their work towards the award. They completed a large number of activities including the school choir performing to a local group of senior citizens, a fundraiser for the Air Ambulance, a break dancing workshop and mini football takeover day.

School administrator Carolynn Southcombe, who has been the driving force behind the project, said: "Looking after mental health and well-being is paramount for children for their education, well-being and happiness. If a child isn't happy, they aren't going to learn.

“They have donated to a food bank in Corby, held a family afternoon and taken part in yoga sessions run by myself.

"I try to work with some children about anxiety and how they can cope, and use yoga breathing and exercises to cope.”

Students said working on the project made them feel ‘more kind’, ‘happier’ and ‘confident.’

Results have shown a significant increase in the three categories – giving, connecting and being active, by both pupils and staff at the school.

North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for health and leisure Cllr Brian Benneyworth, and deputy director for Public Health, Northamptonshire, Helene Denness joined the celebrations at the school.

Cllr Benneyworth said: “I congratulate the pupils and staff of Cottingham C of E Primary for demonstrating an outstanding commitment to health and well-being, and encouraging the development of life-long habits.

“Their dedication to health and well-being and raising awareness of the importance of connecting, giving and getting active is truly inspiring and sets a fantastic example for schools across the county.

"As we build a better North Northamptonshire for all, it’s wonderful to see young people so engaged in shaping a healthier and connected future."

Children at the school also dressed in gold for the day, had a healthy celebration breakfast, a visit from the Air Ambulance mascot, played games and had a DJ at their very own disco. Children and staff handed over £677.97 to chosen charity Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

Their project is a follow on from their silver award when they had increased the number of pupils in the year achieving 60 minutes of activity per day.

Emily Rutter, Year 6 pupil, added: “I am keeping up habits by giving, getting active and connecting with other people. I am enjoying the gold award activities because of all the activities and mindfulness.”