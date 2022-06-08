Lottery bosses have confirmed a Northamptonshire ticket holder has missed out on a whopping £120,000 after failing to claim their prize.

Camelot gave the winner 180 days to come up with the lucky winning ticket matching numbers from a December Set for Life draw and secure £10,000 a month for a year.

Despite repeated pleas, the deadline came and went at midnight Tuesday (June 7) so the the cash — plus interest — will now go to fund benefitting a number of good causes.

The deadline has been and gone for the holder of a not-so-lucky Lottery ticket worth £120,000 which was bought 'somewhere in Northamptonshire' in December

The only clue to the winner’s identity was the ticket was bought “somewhere in Northamptonshire.”

Camelot’s Andy Carter said: “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money.

"However, the money will now add to the more than £30 million raised each week for National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

“Players can check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at the National Lottery website. You can also buy and check tickets in retail outlets.

"Playing online via the app or website means your ticket is checked automatically and you get an email notification if you win a prize.

"You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.”