Go-ahead given for plan to split empty former Rushden clothing store into two retail units

A bid to split a former clothing store in Rushden into two retail units, and two residential properties, has been given the green light.

The High Street store was last occupied by Select, which closed its doors in January 2023, and the applicant hopes to put the vacant space back into use.

The application, which was submitted in February, was approved by North Northants Council on Friday, July 12.

A planning document reads: “The splitting of these retail units seems necessary due to the size and rental returns for each retail unit. This encourages and ensures the retail is brought back into use with cost-effective and suitably sized retail units for affordable costs. The change of use to the rear would involve minimal alterations to the existing building with no extensions proposed.”

47-49 High Street was formerly occupied by Select

The approval comes despite Rushden Town Council objecting to the plans in April, citing ‘the lack of parking’ for the two residential dwellings to the rear of the property.

On the general election campaign trail, Reform UK candidate and third-place finisher Ben Habib posted a video on social media outside the unit, calling it ‘a typical empty shop’. Now it stands a chance of being put to use, not just as two retail units, but also as residential properties to the rear of the premises.

The residential spaces that are proposed would be accessed from the existing stairs to the rear from Alfred Street, which is not visible from the High Street, and so the applicant insists it ‘would not have a detrimental impact on the character or appearance of the building or wider area’.

There is no mention in the planning documents as to what the retail units may become.

The full application can be found here, or be searching with the reference NE/24/00186/FUL on the council’s planning portal.