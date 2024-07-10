Go-ahead for new community garden and playground on underused site in Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planning permission has been granted for a new community garden, including a playground, on an underused green space in Burns Road on the Queensway estate.

Local housing association, Greatwell Homes, has announced the plans in the hopes to provide a hub of outside leisure and play for local residents, as well as enhancing biodiversity and sustainability in the area.

The community garden will comprise of a playground, wildflower banks, raised planters and newly planted fruit trees, as well as more litter and dog waste bins and timber benches.

Nearly half of more than 200 residents surrounding the area said they do not currently use the space in its current form.

The site of the new community garden in Wellingborough

Plans for site received positive feedback with 63 per cent in favour of a play area and an overwhelming positive response for benches and bins.

The site has been planned with sustainability and environmental impact in mind.

John Ross, head of housing and neighbourhoods at Greatwell Homes, said: “We are committed to making a positive contribution to our neighbourhoods, and this project is no exception.

"This community garden will not only provide a space for family and friends to enjoy and take advantage of, but it’s also designed to enhance the environment.”

The benches, surrounding picket fences and most of the proposed play equipment will be made from timber, one of the most environmentally friendly materials as it has a low energy consumption and produces low carbon dioxide emissions.

Ross said: “All proposed materials have been selected for their sustainable qualities and the new trees, wildflowers and raised planters will provide shelter and food for many types of wildlife, such as birds, bees and butterflies.

"After months of planning and consultation with local residents, we’re looking forward to seeing this project come to life.”

The work on this three-year project will be completed in phases to allow residents and families to take advantage of the garden sooner.

Greatwell Homes will work in partnership with many local organisations on the project, including Groundworks, the Wellingborough LIVE volunteering group, local schools in the area and HMP Five Wells who will be supplying the benches and planters.