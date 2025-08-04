Go-ahead for major expansion of Wellingborough secondary school sites as new SEND classrooms approved

Both sites of Wrenn School in Wellingborough will see an increase in the number of multi-use SEND classrooms as plans for a pair of new buildings have been approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for the Doddington Road site were submitted on May 7, with the London Road site following shortly after on May 12. On Monday, July 28, both were approved.

A planning document in relation to the London Road site states: “The school has an increasing SEND cohort and therefore the learning rooms are designed to enable space needed for multi-agency working and counselling support to support students with additional needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These rooms will be multi-use ensuring both students and staff have spaces to meet the specific needs of students to encourage them to meet their full potential.”

Wrenn School has been spread across two sites since the merger of the Boys Grammar School in Doddington Road and the Girls Grammar School in London Road in September 1975

Wrenn is also exploring whether the building could be used out of school hours to support adult education for the wider community.

At the Doddington Road site, the construction of a two-storey building with four new classrooms as well as toilets and office/storage space has been given approval by North Northants Council, which also includes twelve external lights on a day/night sensor so as to not disturb nearby residents, and a 1.8m fence around the perimeter of the building, for safety purposes.

London Road’s site will get six new classrooms – four on the ground floor and two on the first floor – as well as two ‘learning rooms’, a plant/storage room, male, female and disabled toilets, and a dining area which will be utilised primarily by sixth form students, and a sixth form common room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new buildings are to be constructed with the intention of meeting the rising need for school places in the area, as ‘due to high levels of teaching standards, Wrenn School has become a popular choice for parents’, leading to the school becoming over-subscribed in its current state.

A planning document adds: "Across north Northamptonshire there is a significant need for additional secondary school spaces meaning that existing schools such as Wrenn School need to urgently increase the number of spaces it can provide.”

Wellingborough Town Council had no objections to the development of either building.

Wrenn School is currently spread across two sites after the Boys Grammar School on Doddington Road and the Girls Grammar School on London Road merged to become Wrenn School 50 years ago this year, in September 1975.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped that the development of the buildings will reduce the need for students to commute from each site, thus improving their safety in the long term.

Full details of the Doddington Road site can be found here, and the London site plans can be found here.