Glenvale community supports local foodbank with 'can for a carol'
The event included carols led by Gleneagles Anglican Church, hot drinks from Awesome Coffee, food from Burger Boulevard and a collection of much-needed supplies for the local foodbank, run by the Daylight Centre. Over 200 people attended, with the trailer being used for donations full to the brim by the end of the evening.
Running until January, Glenvale Park's foodbank drop-off point is located in Toad Hall Nursery’s reception, which will allow residents to donate non-perishable food items, supporting those who might be struggling with bills as a result of the cost-of-living crisis over the winter months.
All food donated will be gifted to the Daylight Centre Charity’s Wellingborough foodbank.