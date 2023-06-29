News you can trust since 1897
Gleneagles Social Club in Wellingborough hosts summer community festival day as ‘Vic Farm Fest’ will raise funds for mental health and bereavement charity

Gleneagles Social Club are providing plenty of family fun this August bank holiday!
By William Carter
Published 29th Jun 2023, 17:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 17:05 BST

Gleneagles Social Club in Wellingborough will be holding its second Vic Farm Fest on August 26, following on from a ‘spectacular’ 2022 event.

The headline act, an ABBA Tribute Band, are performing on the day, and there will be plenty of entertainment for the children with games, competitions and face painting.

An outdoor bar will also be serving speciality summer cocktails and there will be street food catering outlets included too.

Vic Farm Fest returns to Gleneagles Social Club for its second year this August bank holiday weekendVic Farm Fest returns to Gleneagles Social Club for its second year this August bank holiday weekend
A spokesman for Vicarage Farm Community Association and Gleneagles Social Club said: “Community events are a very special way in which to celebrate and support local charities and businesses, and we would like to invite you all to celebrate with us for this worthwhile cause.

"Last year turned out to be a spectacular event which benefited the whole community.”

Doors open at 12.30pm and the first outdoor act begins two hours later.

The fun day will be in support of Kelly’s Heroes (formerly We Mind & Kelly Matters), a charity that supports organisations who cater to issues concerning mental health and bereavement, working alongside the likes of MIND and SOBS to assist those who are affected or impacted by mental health issues and suicide.

Tickets for the day are limited, and will be made available direct from the club from Saturday, July 1.

Members of Gleneagles Social Club in Grafton Close will be granted free entry with an advanced booking, adult admittance is £5 (or £3 booked ahead of time), and children cost £2.

