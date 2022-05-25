Glastonbury date ‘dream come true’ for Wellingborough DJ

A Wellingborough DJ and record producer is on the bill at the world-famous Glastonbury Festival and will perform for dance music fans on the Glade Stage.

Carly Wilford’s gig follows her success earlier this year when her song was picked as Radio 1’s BBC Introducing track of the week.

The former Wollaston School pupil has been behind the decks at some of the UK’s most celebrated clubs and festivals including Parklife, Bestival, Wireless, Reading, Isle of Wight, Citadel and Lovebox as well as Fabric, XOYO and the Ministry of Sound.

Carly Wilford

She said: “To play Glastonbury is a dream come true for any musician, especially joining the Glade line up alongside legends like Carl Cox and Annie Mac.

"I first went to Glastonbury in 2013 as a writer covering the festival and interviewing artists. There really is no other festival in the world like it.

"This year will be my fifth time on Worthy Farm and the first time I have played one of the major stages.”

Her popular release ‘We Rise’ was written as response to how people would feel on their return to clubs after the solitude of lockdowns.

Carly at Glastonbury

It features the vocal talents of West End star Anelisa Lamola.

Carly said: “Since the release of ‘We Rise’ my DJ sets have been flying so I can’t wait to take that energy to Glastonbury.

"I am playing the Glade Dome on the Saturday (June 25) at 5pm, so if you’re at the festival would be amazing to see you.”

Carly is playing the main Glade stage