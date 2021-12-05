Give generously to Kettering Christmas parcels appeal

Kettering Salvation Army

Kettering Salvation Army is going full out to spread festive cheer to those in need after the launch of its annual Christmas parcels appeal.

The charity and church has called on people for support and donations of toys, food and other presents so struggling parents can give them to their children on Christmas Day.

Major Nigel Govier, commanding officer at Kettering Salvation Army, says he makes no apology for repeating his message of last Christmas.

He said: “People continue to face financial problems in these difficult economic times, but I’m still confident that local residents will once again act generously towards struggling families.

"By donating toys, food and other suitable gifts towards our appeal, they can help us make Christmas special for those who may have little or nothing on Christmas Day.”

Once again two stores in the centre of Kettering - Wilkinson’s in Newland Street and Superdrug on the High Street - have kindly agreed to operate collection points where shoppers can place their gifts of new toys, books, groceries, winter clothing, toiletries and more.

The annual toy service, which could not be held in December 2020 because of Covid, returns this year as part of the Christmas appeal.

This event will be on Sunday, December 12, at 10am in the Salvation Army worship hall in Rockingham Road.

It’s a gathering especially suitable for children and Santa Claus is paying an early Christmas visit with a sack full of sweets to share. Both young and old will have the opportunity to place gifts of toys for the appeal under the illuminated Christmas tree.

Major Govier added: “We’ve always had great support from Kettering folk and we will be delighted to again receive donations of new gifts for all age groups.