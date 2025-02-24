Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital after being in collision with a car in Wellingborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the incident yesterday (Sunday, February 23) just after 2.15pm.

The collision took place between the pedestrian and a car at the junction of Niort Way and Cheney Avenue on the Glenvale estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This happened just after 2.15pm yesterday when there was collision between a pedestrian and the driver of a car in Niort Way.

The scene at Glenvale Park off Niort Way, Wellingborough/UGC

“The pedestrian, a 12-year-old girl, was taken to Kettering General Hospital but is thankfully not believed to have sustained any life threatening or life changing injuries.”

An air ambulance also attended the scene.