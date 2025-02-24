Girl taken hospital after collision in Wellingborough
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services were called to the incident yesterday (Sunday, February 23) just after 2.15pm.
The collision took place between the pedestrian and a car at the junction of Niort Way and Cheney Avenue on the Glenvale estate.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This happened just after 2.15pm yesterday when there was collision between a pedestrian and the driver of a car in Niort Way.
“The pedestrian, a 12-year-old girl, was taken to Kettering General Hospital but is thankfully not believed to have sustained any life threatening or life changing injuries.”
An air ambulance also attended the scene.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.