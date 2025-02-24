Girl taken hospital after collision in Wellingborough

A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital after being in collision with a car in Wellingborough.

Emergency services were called to the incident yesterday (Sunday, February 23) just after 2.15pm.

The collision took place between the pedestrian and a car at the junction of Niort Way and Cheney Avenue on the Glenvale estate.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This happened just after 2.15pm yesterday when there was collision between a pedestrian and the driver of a car in Niort Way.

The scene at Glenvale Park off Niort Way, Wellingborough/UGCThe scene at Glenvale Park off Niort Way, Wellingborough/UGC
The scene at Glenvale Park off Niort Way, Wellingborough/UGC

“The pedestrian, a 12-year-old girl, was taken to Kettering General Hospital but is thankfully not believed to have sustained any life threatening or life changing injuries.”

An air ambulance also attended the scene.

