A girl playing on a zipwire in a Higham Ferrers park has been bitten by a dog on her arm and ankle causing her a ‘severe injury’.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the dog bite incident in the park in Saffron Road that took place on Tuesday, January 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It it thought that parents and carers may have seen the attack.

Saffron Road

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Tuesday, January 10, as two girls played on the zipwire at the park, a dog bit one of them on her arm and foot causing a severe injury to her ankle.

“The area would have been busy with people collecting children from the nearby school, and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad