Girl, 3, bitten on face by dog airlifted to hospital after attack at Rothwell home

By Alison Bagley
Published 24th Jul 2024, 12:33 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 14:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A three-year old girl has suffered facial injuries after being bitten by a dog in Whiteman Lane, Rothwell.

Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to a house yesterday (Tuesday, July 23).

The toddler was flown to Birmingham Children’s Hospital by air ambulance and is continuing to receive treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police officers were called to Whiteman Lane, Rothwell, at about 2pm yesterday (July 23) following reports that a dog had bitten a toddler.

“The child was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening facial injuries and the dog has been seized while an investigation into the incident is carried out.”