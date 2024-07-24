Girl, 3, bitten on face by dog airlifted to hospital after attack at Rothwell home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A three-year old girl has suffered facial injuries after being bitten by a dog in Whiteman Lane, Rothwell.

Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to a house yesterday (Tuesday, July 23).

The toddler was flown to Birmingham Children’s Hospital by air ambulance and is continuing to receive treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police officers were called to Whiteman Lane, Rothwell, at about 2pm yesterday (July 23) following reports that a dog had bitten a toddler.