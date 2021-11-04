Giggling Grace crowned World Puddle Jumping Champion by Wicksteed Park

Grace Crouch

A three-year-old girl has been crowned 2021's World Puddle Jumping Champion by Kettering' s Wicksteed Park after giggling her way to top spot.

Grace Crouch, from Northampton, made a splash with judges of the competition which attracted hundreds of online entries from around the world.

Her prize will include a new pair of wellies and a raincoat donated by clothing and footwear company Joules.

Her mum, Rachel, said: “Grace is so delighted to have won. She just loves jumping in puddles, and Peppa Pig certainly has a lot to answer for!

“Whenever we go out she is always looking for puddles and she makes such big splashes that I often end up getting covered in mud too.”

Competitors who took part in the ninth annual event, held during the October half-term holidays, were asked to submit videos or photos of themselves jumping in puddles they’d made or found themselves.

They were also invited to use any naturally-formed puddles they found while walking around the Kettering park.

Judges marked entries on the height of the jump, enthusiasm, distance of splash and stickability (the amount of mud which clings to each competitor).

Grace narrowly fought off competition from Desborough 10-year-old Jake Watts, who finished second, and Jack Abbott, eight, from Nuneaton, who was awarded third prize.

Judges also gave a special achievement award to Ben King and his son Cassius, four, from Northampton, for their joint entry - Ben holding Cassius in his arms while they jumped.

Wicksteed Park head of sales and marketing Rachel James said: “We have so much fun with this event each year and judging is very tough, but also hilarious, as we look at all the entries.

“As always we had some amazing competitors and the event has certainly been a great way of encouraging people to get out and about in the fresh air and have fun.