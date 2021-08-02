Giant water slides, go karts and crazy golf on offer at free Corby fun festival

The event is taking place at West Glebe Park

A jam-packed free festival featuring giant water slides and crazy golf will take place at a Corby park this week.

Wednesday (August 4) is National Play Day and North Northamptonshire Council is hosting the family fun festival in West Glebe Park in Cottingham road from 12 noon until 4pm to mark the occasion.

Families of all ages are invited - and it's absolutely free.

Activities will include: giant water slides, basketball and football shootouts, circus skills, crazy golf, pedal go karts, trampolines, arts and crafts activities, swingball mania, space hoppers, a bubble station, glitter tattoos, children’s soft play, giant garden games, family sports run by local sports clubs and more.

Corby Radio will be on hand to provide entertainment and special BMX displays will be shown on West Glebe’s new pump track.

North Northants Council’s executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, Cllr Helen Howell said: “Play events like this are a great and affordable way for families to get together and make lots of happy memories over the summer holidays.

"We hope the sun shines and we see lots of people turn out to take full advantage of our play day."

Leader of North Northants Council, Cllr Jason Smithers, added: “Our family fun festival ties in with the next health and wellbeing event for north Northants which was a huge success recently in Kettering.

"We hope residents take full advantage of everything we have planned throughout the week.”

Also taking place at the park tomorrow (Tuesday) is the official opening of the Corby Heritage Trail, an accessible natural heritage trail across the green spaces within Corby. The trail is designed for all and will improve visitors; understanding of both the industrial and natural heritage by providing a safe corridor across Corby.