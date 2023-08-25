There'll be a giant inflatable obstacle course in Queen's Square tomorrow. Illustrative images: NationalWorld / Getty

A huge obstacle course will be in Corby town centre tomorrow (Saturday, August 26) to keep young shoppers entertained.

Following the success of the three-week summer ‘Roar!’ event, which drew large crowds to witness life-size dinosaurs roaming the streets of Corby, the final event in the town centre’s holiday activities programme is a giant inflatable obstacle course.

The free event for children aged five and over takes place in Queens Square from 11am to 4pm (weather permitting!).

Participants will feel like they are on a real army boot camp as they take on the varied challenges of the 65ft long assault course. The first obstacles to overcome are the bish and bash pillars then the inflatable barriers… do you go round the outside, through the inside, over or under the barriers?

Each obstacle needs to be overcome to progress.

Then there’s the incline – do you use the steps or maybe you think you have enough momentum to run up the slope? Once at the summit there’s the final challenge… down the scary slide!

The ‘Back to School’ fun event will also see the town centre giving away 300 free refillable water bottles for children to take to school when they return in September. The water bottles are made from 100 per cent recycled plastic from old milk bottles.