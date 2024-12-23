Giant e-bike stolen from outside Morrisons in Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Giant brand e-bike has been stolen from outside a Wellingborough supermarket during the day.

The bike was stolen from a rack outside Morrisons Wellingborough store in Oxford Street on Wednesday, November 27, between 10.30am and 12.50pm.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the theft of the bike that had been secured.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought following the theft of a black electric bike from outside a store in Oxford Street, Wellingborough on Wednesday, November 27.

“The theft occurred between 10.30am and 12.50pm, after the owner had left the bike secured in the bike rack outside Morrisons.

“The bike is described as black with the word GIANT written in green on the frame. It also had additional red and white lights on the handler bars, a black basket on the front and a side bag, black bell, mobile phone and drink holder as well as a satnav.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the theft or who may have been offered an electric bike matching the above description in unusual circumstances.

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident number 24000706356 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”