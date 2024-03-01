Giant boot sculpture decorated by local artist finds a new home at Rushden Lakes
Rushden Lakes has welcomed the Nene Valley Boot, a giant boot sculpture that celebrates the county’s boot and shoe history.
It was once a part of Northampton Borough Council’s sculpture trail which saw a collection of footwear statues like giant brogues, boots and stilettos dotted around the town centre.
Now, it will stand proudly in Rushden Lakes’ Garden Square after spending a few years in storage.
Donna French, Rushden Lakes centre manager, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Nene Valley Boot to Rushden Lakes.
"The sculpture has already proven to be a popular attraction for visitors, and we’re excited for this to continue.”
Resembling a Dr Martens 1460 boot once made in Wollaston, the sculpture was decorated by local artist Leanne Conroy, with a design that highlighted the county’s natural landscape and local species.
It was removed from Northampton town centre alongside others due to vandalism, and Rushden Lakes was recently deemed the ideal spot to see it return to public view.
The boot will also feature ‘Artcode’ images, which visitors can scan with the dedicated app to learn more about the Nene Valley.