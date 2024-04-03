Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cultural projects on a ‘significant scale’ across north Northamptonshire could be backed by government money after a £5m allocation of potential funding.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has been provisionally allocated the capital Levelling Up funding for investment in cultural projects in the area.

To secure the allocation, NNC must complete an investment plan detailing the project or projects and submit the plan to the government by May 10, 2024.

Kezzabelle Kettering poet at KettFest/National World

Groups need to put forward their project so it can be included an investment plan.

Cllr Helen Howell, NNC deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “There are many fantastic cultural organisations with truly passionate and knowledgeable volunteers here in North Northants and we want to hear of their project plans.

"This funding could help to further develop this tapestry and shape North Northants into a must visit cultural destination.

"We have not got long to make the bid so I urge those interested to get in touch without delay.”

Projects need to be of a significant scale, meaning at least £500k and/or have a strategic impact on the area, and able to be completed by March 2026.

Those wanting to be part of the bid have until Monday, April 22, 2024, to submit their project.

Cllr David Brackenbury, the council’s executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “This provisional funding allocation is great news and as with any funding we are allocated from government, we like to ensure it gets to the projects that can make a positive impact on the area.

"This includes helping our economy to grow and creating jobs.

"So I would encourage anyone with a project in the pipeline to get in touch and submit a form before April 22, 2024.”

Jason Smithers, council leader, said: “We welcome this funding announcement which recognises the positive influence that cultural interventions can have on the prosperity of our communities and that North Northants is a priority area for Government.”

Anyone who would like to submit a project for consideration can contact [email protected] for an application form.