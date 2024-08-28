Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Skin specialists at Kettering General Hospital are offering local people the chance to have moles and other marks on their skin checked out to have peace of mind on possible skin cancers.

Last year more than 600 members of the public attended a free skin surveillance day held in the KGH Dermatology Centre at Prospect House, Lower Street, Kettering.

This year the event is being held on two days – one at Prospect House and the other at the Irish Centre in Patrick Road, Corby.

Kettering General Hospital’s Clinical Lead for Skin Cancer, Dr Olivia Stevenson, said: “Mole cancer (melanoma) is the most publicised and most dangerous kind of skin cancer and we found six of these at our skin surveillance event last year.

Dr Olivia Stevenson Kettering General Hospital’s Clinical Lead for Skin Cancer/skin check (KGH/National World)

“But anyone who has a mole or lesion which is changing rapidly on the skin or behaving differently from other moles, for example changing colour, weeping, bleeding or growing faster, should go to their GP for advice.

“Last year we had about 50 attendees were diagnosed with a skin cancer of some kind and I personally see and diagnose about 20 to 30 local people with skin cancers each week.

“Sometimes people, particularly men, can ignore these sorts of changes when they really should have them checked out by their GP straight away as if caught early many skin cancers can be completely cured. The earlier we find cancers the better the outcome with a reduced need for surgery in some cases.”

People who attend the events will get tickets and will be seen so long as they arrive between 9am and 12 noon.

The first sessions is in Prospect House, between 9am and 12 noon on Saturday, September 7.

On Monday, September 9, also from 9am to midday, the team will be at the Irish Centre in Patrick Road, Corby.

Kettering Town Councillor, Emily Fedorowyz, is urging local people to attend the event at Prospect House on September 7 if they have skin cancer worries.

She said: “I think we probably all have stories of where we underestimated the sun and ended up getting sunburned some time over the years.

“Awareness is much better now of how to stay safe but the impact of sun exposure leading to cancers can take years to develop so if you have moles or lesions that are worrying you this is a great opportunity to get them checked out by the experts.

“Tell people that you know about this day, go with family and friends and help keep you and the people you love safe.”

Attendees will also receive skin safety advice.

World Health Organization figures show there are about 18,000 cases of melanoma skin cancer in the UK each year – that’s about 50 per day

Melanoma skin cancer is the fifth most common cancer in the UK, accounting for 4 per cent of all new cancer cases (2016-2018).