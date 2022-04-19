Waendel Walk - 40th anniversary of walk May 2019

After a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic Wellingborough’s Waendel Walk will return next month and walkers, keen to earn their medal, are booking their tickets.

The international prestigious event takes place from May 13 to 15, beginning on the evening of Friday, May 13, with two friendship walks of 5km and 10km.

These walks are followed by a weekend of different routes through Wellingborough and the surrounding villages, ranging from 5km through to 42km.

Families and friends join in the Waendel Walk in May 2019

Councillor Helen Howell, North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “The whole team have worked so hard, I want to thank and congratulate them on what is surely going to be a fantastic event.

"It’s so exciting that the International Waendel Walk is back and now only a month away. The Friendship walks on Friday, May 13, are not to be missed with live music and activities in the grounds of the Castle Theatre before the walk starts.”

On Saturday and Sunday the live music continues along with sports, fun activities for all the family and entertainment at the Castle Theatre - the start and finish point of all walks.

Councillor Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, added: “The team have been working hard alongside a dedicated team of volunteers and partners. We couldn’t put the event on without their help, so I would like to take this opportunity to thank them. All we need now is you, so please do join us on the weekend of May 13 to 15 and take part in one, or more, of the walks. There really is a walk for everyone from the 5km walks which are suitable for buggies and wheelchairs through to the long distances which take you through our stunning North Northamptonshire countryside.”

Further information about parking and more details about the arrangements over the weekend will be added to the Waendel Walk page on the NNC website in the coming weeks and shared on the council’s social media.

Registration continues until 3pm on Friday, May 13, with bookings accepted on the day.