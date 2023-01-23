Churches Together in Kettering Christian Aid Group is hosting an event to talk about climate justice on Saturday, January 28.

Youth leaders, church members, representatives from local schools and residents have been invited to come to the meeting and be inspired to get creative.

The Talking Climate Justice event launches a ‘Letters for Creation’ project which will lead to an art exhibition by groups and individuals in May.

Clare Pickering, Chairman of Churches Together in Kettering Christian Aid Committee said: “There are more and more reports in the media about the climate crisis and the devastating results it is having on our planet.

"The issues often seem overwhelming but if we work together it is often easier to find solutions. This is why we want to invite churches, youth groups and schools to come together to have conversations about climate justice, raise awareness of the issues and strive to make a real difference.”

The Kettering Christian Aid Group aims to get as many individuals, church groups, youth groups and schools involved as possible, leading up to a public exhibition during Christian Aid Week (May 14 to 20).

People of all ages can respond by creating art including sculpture, collage, craft, poetry, photography, song or drama.

The launch event – ‘Talking Climate Justice’ – takes place on Saturday, January 28, from 10am to midday at the Toller Fellowship Room in Meeting Lane, Kettering.

To attend the event or how to get involved in the Letters for Creation exhibition email [email protected]

A spokesman for Christian Aid said: “The next decade is critical for us to act on climate change. Churches have a crucial role to play, both locally and mobilising our voice on the national stage.

“We want to have an open and honest conversation that stirs anger and fuels hope, gives space for people to explore new ideas and move together into action for climate justice.

