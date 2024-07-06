Get set for a superhero summer at Swansgate this August as shopping centre to host free meet and greets and creative craft activities
Every Tuesday through August, the centre in Wellingborough will be visited by some of Marvel and DC’s mightiest heroes like Spider-Man, Batman, and Supergirl between 11am and 3pm to host a handful of free activities.
Attendees could also be in with a chance of winning a superhero prize bundle.
Fiona Stevens, marketing and tenant liaison co-ordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre, said: “We are excited to host these fun-filled events to bring together superhero fans and families for four days of creativity and excitement.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy a memorable experience.”
Representatives of Kelly’s Heroes, a mental health awareness and suicide prevention charity based in Wellingborough, will pay the centre a visit on Tuesday, August 20 to help with the scheduled craft workshop.
Fiona added: “We are excited about our partnership with Kelly’s Heroes and eager to support them in raising awareness about mental health and how they support people.
“We have some exciting events lined up with Kelly’s Heroes this year, and we look forward to welcoming them to Swansgate.”
