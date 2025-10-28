‘Get out, get out now’: shop worker describes moment armed police swooped on Kettering street and put three suspects on the ground

A shop worker has said spoken of the moment armed officers jumped out of a police car and ordered three men down to the floor in a Kettering street.

At about 4pm yesterday, the shop assistant had finished serving the men in his Silver Street shop, then he went out for a vape.

As he was leaning in the doorway a police car drove up, parked abruptly, and armed officers got out to confront the group, one of whom was buying a takeaway from a chicken shop.

He said: “I was scared. They were hanging off the car. They went to the men who had been in the shop. It was scary.”

Northants Police said: “We received reports of a group of males allegedly seen with a machete in Silver Street, Kettering, shortly before 4pm yesterday (Monday, October 27).

"As with all such reports, armed response officers attended and stopped three men.

"No machete was found. However, a 22-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled Class A drug.

"He has since been charged with this offence and has been bailed to attend Northampton Magistrates’ Court on November 11.”