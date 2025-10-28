‘Get out, get out now’: shop worker describes moment armed police swooped on Kettering street and put three suspects on the ground
At about 4pm yesterday, the shop assistant had finished serving the men in his Silver Street shop, then he went out for a vape.
As he was leaning in the doorway a police car drove up, parked abruptly, and armed officers got out to confront the group, one of whom was buying a takeaway from a chicken shop.
He said: “I was scared. They were hanging off the car. They went to the men who had been in the shop. It was scary.”
Northants Police said: “We received reports of a group of males allegedly seen with a machete in Silver Street, Kettering, shortly before 4pm yesterday (Monday, October 27).
"As with all such reports, armed response officers attended and stopped three men.
"No machete was found. However, a 22-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled Class A drug.
"He has since been charged with this offence and has been bailed to attend Northampton Magistrates’ Court on November 11.”