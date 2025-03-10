Get involved in Rushden's Great British Spring Clean to help rid the town of unwanted rubbish

Rushden volunteers will be taking to the streets on March 22 to help make the town tidier as part of The Great British Spring Clean, and they need your help.

The Rushden and Higham Ferrers Litter Wombles will be at the Greenway near to Crown Way on March 22, and is inviting those who are keen to make a difference to help out.

The group will meet between 10am and 1pm at the Crown Way entrance to the Greenway, and will provide volunteers with all the equipment needed to make a real, positive difference.

Group co-ordinator, Craig Blacha said: “The Great British Spring Clean, is a great initiative to get the local community caring about where we live, our group of volunteers are passionate about our environment and wildlife.

"The Rushden and Higham Ferrers Litter Wombles has been greatly supported by Intercounty Service Group Ltd on Brindley Way in Rushden which is a family run business who have reached out to us recently and donated some brand new hi-vis jackets for our group which shows that local business in our town care.

"Waitrose has also donated some bottled water, it’s great to have everyone come together and really shows our community spirit. I would also like to thank Rushden Town Council for allowing us to borrow some tools which they use in their amazing parks around the town.”

The Great British Spring Clean is a national initiative by Keep Britain Tidy, which takes place from March 21 to April 6, and hopes to inspire local communities to have a positive impact on their towns.

In 2024 across the UK more than 425,000 bags of litter were collected, and after 2024's campaign 97 per cent of people agreed they felt they had made a difference to their local area, and 86 per cent said they felt part of a national movement that is taking action to tackle litter.

Rushden and Higham Ferrers Litter Wombles is made up entirely of volunteers, and in 2024 collected over 450 bags.

The Great British Spring Clean will take place in Kettering one week later on March 29, as the Kettering Wombles group have joined activists from local political parties to help spruce up the town.

More information about the Great British Spring Clean can be found here.