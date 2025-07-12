Get involved in disco fundraiser for Northamptonshire Guide Dogs next month

A disco featuring singers, a raffle, and more will take place on August 16, as a local Guide Dogs volunteer hopes to raise vital funds for a good cause.

The evening will begin at 7pm on August 16 at Wilby Working Mens Club, and is set to feature music from singers Jordan Darren Goodland, and Jonathan Reynolds and friends, before hosting a raffle at 10.30pm for an 11pm finish. Entry is permitted on a donations-basis.

Aran Whiting, who is organising the event, said: “I do feel people with sight loss are much more confident to go out with a companion by there side. The donations we receive changes a person's life forever.

"I did it last year and want to make it a bit bigger this year, and get more people there.

"I just want to give something back to the community, and help other disabled people like myself. They’re crying out for dogs for the blind, and people have been on the waiting list for a long time. They need the money to train them up.”

Aran, who himself has cerebral palsy, has hopes of making the event a yearly occurrence, as raising money for Guide Dogs UK is close to his heart, being a regular volunteer for the charity’s Wellingborough and Rushden branches. His hope it to raise ‘a couple of hundred’ pounds on the night.

Guide Dogs is the world's largest breeder and trainer of working dogs, helping those with visual impairment or other medical conditions to get around since the charity’s inception in 1931.

The Wellingborough and Rushden Branch is active in the community, making appearances at the likes of Party in the Park, Rushden’s Bark in the Park, and other local events. As well as the titular towns, the charity also serves Earls Barton, Higham Ferrers, Finedon, Raunds, Thrapston.