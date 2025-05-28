Get involved in community litter pick on Wellingborough estate in June
A litter pick will take place from 10am until midday on Wellingborough’s Hemmingwell estate, with those taking part meeting in Nest Farm Crescent, near KD Supermarket at 10am.
Light refreshments will be provided by Booker Group, and all equipment will be provided on the day.
Craig Blacha, Wellie Wombles community co-ordinator, said: “This is a great opportunity for the community to come together and take pride in the area in which they live.
“Local town councillor, Raz Koriya, has been out with the Wellie Wombles and we highlighted 15 separate incidents of fly-tipping on the estate and reported numerous highway defects including potholes and poor line marking, which have all been reported to relevant departments.
"We want people to feel like they aren’t forgotten and they they do exist - the generosity shown by Bookers illustrates that community spirit Wellingborough has.”
The Wellie Wombles, part of Wellingborough Eco Group, are a group of like-minded people who are dedicated to keeping the local area clear of unwanted waste, and hold regular litter picks and clean-ups with a community focus.
More details about the event on June 7 can be found by contacting Craig Blacha at [email protected] or by visiting the Wellie Wombles Facebook page here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.