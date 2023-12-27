‘Get Down To Town Kettering’ campaign featuring ‘learn to fix your bike’, community walks and a scooter disco event

The ‘Get Down To Town Kettering’ travel plan initiative is led by local social enterprise Brightwayz

A plan to improve travel into Kettering town centre has been launched to help the town become the first in the UK to have its own accredited travel plan.

Encouraging greener journeys, a range of activities as part of the ‘Get Down To Town Kettering’ initiative are being led by local social enterprise Brightwayz with support from North Northamptonshire Council.

Activities and events will include learn to fix your bike sessions, community walks and a scooter disco in the Market Place at the end of January.

Alison Holland from Brightwayz/National World

Alison Holland, founder and projects and partnerships director of Brightwayz, said: “The aim of this project is to give people more options when choosing how they travel into Kettering. Research has shown that those who walk to town spend around 40 per cent more per month than people who drive to town. They are more likely to visit more often, visit a wider range of shops, stay and browse and socialise in the town centre.”

A travel plan is a package of actions designed to encourage and enable safe, healthy and sustainable travel options. This is the first town centre travel plan in the country to be piloted using the national Modeshift STARS scheme - the system recognised by the Department for Transport to accredit and recognise travel plans which reach a certain standard.

Kicking off the project, visitors to the Christmas lights switch-on event had a chance to power tree lights using pedal power. Other activities have included visits to youth groups to show children how to cycle safely and keep their bikes in good condition.

For those interested in getting healthy ahead of the new year, the Brightwayz active travel hub will be open in the day time on Saturday, December 30, in the side rooms of the Royal Hotel.

The hub will provide information on a range of active travel activities along with free cycle checks, accept bike donations and do free cycle security marking.

Anyone who walks, cycles, scoots, buses or mobility scoots to the town centre - in other words leaves the car at home - can request a free ‘Get Down To Town’ bright shopper bag.

On December 31 a community cycle ride for all abilities will go to Weekley Hall Woods via Rockingham Road Pleasure Park, leaving from outside McDonald’s in High Street at 11am.

Brightwayz social enterprise specialises in providing the expertise and information that organisations need to support travel plans and related activities and campaigns. The Get Down To Town travel plan initiative and outreach work is funded by the Department for Transport’s capability and ambition funding via North Northamptonshire Council’s highways team.

NNC’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, Cllr Matt Binley, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Brightwayz to bring forward these innovative ideas to encourage and enable active travel choices such as walking and cycling.

“This supports our aims to connect communities, promote active lifestyles and create greener, safer places. There are so many advantages to sustainable forms of transport and active travel, including reducing congestion on our roads and lowering pollution levels in our town centres, not to mention the health aspects.”

The campaign is also backed by Kettering Town Council with ayor of Kettering Cllr Emily Fedorowycz giving her support.

She said: “Sometimes we all need that little incentive to get out of our cars and get walking or cycling, and these Get Down To Town tote bags are incredibly cute.

"Anyone who comes into Kettering town centre on foot or cycle can pop into the Active Travel Hub at the side of the Royal Hotel this Saturday (December 30) between 11am and 3pm and request one.“

Town centre businesses are showing their support for greener travel options by displaying Get Down To Town stickers in their windows.

The project includes further outreach activities such as cycle repair sessions with local youth organisations, supporting local schools and Tresham College with their travel plans and collaborating with Hanwood Park to promote travel options such as trips by cargo bike. It also links in with Bikelife, another project being run by Brightwayz to provide free cycle confidence training across the county.

