Get creative at free Wellingborough workshops to tell town's stories through arts and crafts

Wellingborough residents can get creative at free workshops designed for people to tell their ‘story’ through art, craft and making.

The Wellingborough Stories sessions start on Wednesday, March 22, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, to capture ‘untold’ stories from the town’s many communities.

Once complete the resulting stories, writings and artworks will be presented back to the community at the Wellingborough Stories Festival in May 2023.

Made With Many is hosting free workshops in Wellingborough

Vicky Frayard, head of creative programme at project organisers Made With Many, said: “We’d love to celebrate as many people’s stories as possible.

"You don’t need have any experience in drawing, writing or making to get involved as our artists will guide you in bringing your ideas to life, so you can contribute your story to this snapshot in time of Wellingborough and its communities.”

So far Made With Many have gathered more than 40 local stories in partnership with a wide range of community groups and organisations, and now more life experiences from ordinary people are being sought and gathered.

A community panel attached to the project has selected three artists to help local people bring their own history to life in ‘innovative’ ways.

Illustrator Kremena Dimitrova will be running workshops to bring Wellingborough’s oral histories to life through sessions covering illustration, character development, storyboarding and comic-making. Workshops take place on March 22, 23, and 24 in Wellingborough Library and the Victoria Centre.

On Saturday, March 25, people have been asked to bring along a ‘home’ photo or memento to Wellingborough Library for a ‘chat’ with immersive art specialists Makers of Imaginary Worlds.

Happening on the same day (March 25) in the Swansgate shopping centre will be a drop-in craft activity with puppeteer and filmmaker Ruth Pigott. People can create their own moving picture zoetropes and ‘mini me’ puppet characters to feature in an animated film about the lives of local people.

Sessions on the theme of ‘home’ continue at at Wellingborough African Caribbean Association with hands-on art and craft making on Wednesday, March 29, and Thursday, March, 30.