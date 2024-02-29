Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Value garden centre Cherry Lane Podington is hosting a crafting event for customers to make an Easter wreath.

Following the huge success of its Christmas wreath making workshop, Cherry Lane is running the special Easter wreath making event on Monday, March 18.

Hosted by horticulture experts at Podington, the workshop will lead customers through a step-by-step process to create a decorative wreath, complete with artificial flowers and Easter ornaments.

Cherry Lane garden centre in Podington, near Wellingborough

All materials needed to make the wreath will be supplied by Cherry Lane on the day - as well as a cup of tea - with customers able to take home their creation afterwards ready for Easter.

Tickets for the wreath making event are already selling fast as there are limited spaces available – tickets can be booked via the Cherry Lane website.

The workshop costs £19.99 per person but customers with a Cherry Lane Reward Card can save £3 off the ticket price.

Laura Chapman, events manager for Cherry Lane, said: “We’re looking forward to a cracking time with this egg-cellent crafting event at Cherry Lane.

"This is the first year we’ve run an Easter wreath making workshop but tickets are already proving very popular.

"Based on the amazing creativity we see at our Christmas crafting events, we know there are going to be some fantastic wreaths going home to adorn customers’ homes for Easter.”

Cherry Lane Podington is located at High Street, Podington near Wellingborough.