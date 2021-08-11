George Crawley's funeral cortege to pause at Corby Cube to honour town's first Alderman

Corby residents will be able to pay their respects to ex-councillor George Crawley, the town's first Alderman, who died last month aged 84.

Alderman Crawley's funeral is being held this morning (Wednesday, August 11) at 10am at Our Lady of Walsingham RC Church in Occupation Road.

The cortege will pass by the Corby Cube - the town's civic centre in George Street - at about 11am with the council's flags flying at half mast.

He was the leader, vice-chair and chair of Corby Council, the borough mayor, and ultimately the town's first Alderman.Members of Corby Town Council paid their respects earlier this week led by Mayor Lawrence Ferguson with councillors holding a minute's silence.

The family has asked for donations to Corby Foodbank instead of flowers.