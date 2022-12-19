Generous Kettering Bishop Stopford students donate hampers to local charities

Bishop Stopford School students and staff have donated more than 40 hampers filled with Christmas goodies to be shared with people in need.

As part of their charity work the project was run as a competition, with each tutor group sourcing the contents and decorating hampers.

Donations were made to Kettering Food Bank, Accommodation Concern, Greatwell Homes, Kettering Soup Kitchen and the Food Shack Project.

Members of the charity committee, staff and representatives from the five charities

A Bishop Stopford School spokesman said: “Clients of five local charities will benefit from the food, toiletries and clothing collected. Snow globes, gingerbread houses, Christmas trees and even a unique reindeer pulling a sleigh made an appearance.

"Representatives from the charities visited the school and filled vans. They were overwhelmed by the generosity, thought and effort which had gone into each hamper.

