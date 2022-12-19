Generous Kettering Bishop Stopford students donate hampers to local charities
Hampers were filled by staff and students
Bishop Stopford School students and staff have donated more than 40 hampers filled with Christmas goodies to be shared with people in need.
As part of their charity work the project was run as a competition, with each tutor group sourcing the contents and decorating hampers.
Donations were made to Kettering Food Bank, Accommodation Concern, Greatwell Homes, Kettering Soup Kitchen and the Food Shack Project.
A Bishop Stopford School spokesman said: “Clients of five local charities will benefit from the food, toiletries and clothing collected. Snow globes, gingerbread houses, Christmas trees and even a unique reindeer pulling a sleigh made an appearance.
"Representatives from the charities visited the school and filled vans. They were overwhelmed by the generosity, thought and effort which had gone into each hamper.
"As one said, ‘The kindness of the students at this school is amazing, and truly humbling. The hampers really show the way they’ve worked together for the good of others’.”