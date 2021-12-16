Generous Corby GP surgery staff donate Christmas hampers to help needy families

Staff at Lakeside Corby medical centre have donated hundreds of goodies which have been made up into 12 festive food hampers for families this Christmas.

The brainchild of Dr Rosaline West and Dr Nisha Guram, the project was co-ordinated by Alison Fairbairn and Peta Thurston from the safeguarding team based at Forest Gate Surgery.

The hampers were handed over to Elaine Young, Claire Stevenson and Nancy Standen, group workers from the family support team at the Pen Green Centre, for distribution to families across Corby.

Staff hand over the hampers

Dr West said: "This is the first time we have collected items for a project like this and the response from our staff has been overwhelming.

"Alison, Peta and the whole safeguarding team have done a fantastic job of boxing and gift wrapping and I am sure these hampers will bring a bit of Christmas cheer to those who receive them."

Elaine added: "These are really special hampers and they are going to make a huge difference to some families.

"It will give a huge lift, particularly to those who have had a difficult year. These hampers look amazing and we, and the families who receive them, are really grateful."