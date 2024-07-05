Candidates are arriving at Kettering Leisure Village the the countCandidates are arriving at Kettering Leisure Village the the count
Candidates are arriving at Kettering Leisure Village the the count

General Election 2024 - The candidates arrive at Kettering Leisure Village as counting begins for north Northamptonshire constituencies

By William Carter
Published 5th Jul 2024, 01:52 BST
The polls have closed and the count begins as candidates around the UK eagerly await the results.

In north Northamptonshire - Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden, and Corby and East Northamptonshire - hopefuls are making their way to the count.

Votes have arrived at Kettering Leisure Village, and we expect the results from our side of the county at around 3am.

From independent hopefuls to seasoned candidates from major parties, those who are standing in each area are awaiting who will be the new MP for each of the three constituencies. Here’s some of the best bits so far.

Philip Hollobone, Conservative candidate and current MP for Kettering arrives at the count

1. WhatsApp Image 2024-07-04 at 23.57.09.jpeg

Philip Hollobone, Conservative candidate and current MP for Kettering arrives at the countPhoto: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Polls closed at 10pm

2. WhatsApp Image 2024-07-04 at 23.45.27.jpeg

Polls closed at 10pmPhoto: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
David Goss, Conservative candidate for Wellingborough and Rushden arrives at KLV

3. WhatsApp Image 2024-07-05 at 00.55.58.jpeg

David Goss, Conservative candidate for Wellingborough and Rushden arrives at KLVPhoto: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Ben Habib, deputy leader of Reform UK and its candidate for Wellingborough and Rushden arrives at the count

4. WhatsApp Image 2024-07-05 at 01.35.31.jpeg

Ben Habib, deputy leader of Reform UK and its candidate for Wellingborough and Rushden arrives at the countPhoto: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CorbyRushdenWellingborough