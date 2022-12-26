News you can trust since 1897
Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade vs Northants Fire and Rescue firefighters at the annual Geddington Squirt

Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighters victorious at annual traditional Boxing Day Squirt

Crowds packed the bridge across the brook to watch the battle

By Alison Bagley
3 hours ago

Hundreds of spectators have gathered to watch the traditional Boxing Day 'squirt' a battle between Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade and Northants firefighters.

The annual squirt between two teams uses high pressure hoses to squirt a barrel slung on a cable over the River Ise to win points – first to five winning the title.

Cheered on by residents, Geddington’s crew of volunteers thrashed the Northants Fire and Rescue team five – nil.

Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo: Alison Bagley

