Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighters victorious at annual traditional Boxing Day Squirt

Hundreds of spectators have gathered to watch the traditional Boxing Day 'squirt' a battle between Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade and Northants firefighters.
The annual squirt between two teams uses high pressure hoses to squirt a barrel slung on a cable over the River Ise to win points – first to five winning the title.
Cheered on by residents, Geddington’s crew of volunteers thrashed the Northants Fire and Rescue team five – nil.
1. Geddington Squirt
Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade vs Northants Fire and Rescue firefighters at the annual Geddington Squirt
Photo: Alison Bagley
Photo: Alison Bagley
Darren Dovey with firefighters
Photo: Alison Bagley
Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade vs Northants Fire and Rescue firefighters at the annual Geddington Squirt
Photo: Alison Bagley
Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade vs Northants Fire and Rescue firefighters at the annual Geddington Squirt
Darren Dovey with firefighters
Photo: Northants Telegraph Alison Bagley National World Geddington Squirt, Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade vs Northants Fire and Rescue firefighters at the annual Geddington Squirt