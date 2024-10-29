Geddington church community wins national conservation award boosted by 'spectacular volunteer involvement'

A group of volunteers in Geddington has been named the best in the country for their community-led conservation work at the village church.

St Mary Magdalene Church in historic Geddington has won an award at the ‘BAFTAs for churches’, being revealed as one of the 15 National Church Award winners.

The ceremony at at Lincoln Cathedral saw a delegation from St Mary’s take to the stage to pick up the English Church Conservation Award.

Now in its third year, the awards recognise the central role churches can have within their communities.

Geddington Church St Mary Magdalene / volunteers from the Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade/ the awards ceremony at Lincoln Cathedral/UGC

Jim Harker, a volunteer at St Mary Magdalene said: “This award is a cherished acknowledgement of the wide range of volunteers helping to conserve and care for our church.

“Literally hundreds of people from our village contribute funds, labour, artefacts – all manner of support, including the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

“It fosters a terrific sense of community wellbeing and is, above all, great fun.”

Around 200 churches were nominated this year from across the UK, from which a judging panel selected the 55 finalists and 15 winners across five categories.

St Mary Magdalene in Geddington

Back in August, places of worship were invited to nominate their buildings for achievements in conservation, tourism and volunteer work.

Nominations were welcomed from churches, chapels and meeting houses across the UK, which are currently open for worship, with all denominations invited to take part.

St Mary Magdalene Church is more than 1,000 years old, with Saxon, Norman, Medieval, Renaissance, Victorian, and 20th and 21st century elements all cared for by a large number of volunteers, including the Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Their award-winning submission said: “For our volunteers, the best thing is working as part of a team and feeling part of the community. Whether cleaning inside or working outside, the comradeship with a purpose makes for a special experience, which also contributes to personal wellbeing. People know that by working together they have helped preserve and enhance our amazing building, of which we are only temporarily the guardians and stewards."

In giving the awards to St Mary Magdalene at the ceremony, Canon Ann Easter said: “The judges thought this was an excellent application with spectacular volunteer involvement; the community spirit really comes across – they loved the volunteer fire brigade.”

Earlier this year the church’s ‘reredos’ altarpiece screen restoration project was completed – a labour of love that took five years.

Canon Ann Easter added: “Churches have an amazing story to tell. They are some of our most beautiful and historically important places – they literally hold the history of this country. “Just as importantly they are there day-in day-out, providing vital help to local people and communities and are available whenever they are needed. But they need help.

"With the future of many uncertain and under threat, there has never been a more important time to celebrate the UK’s churches and their importance.”

St Mary Magdalene will now take part in the ‘Visit Your Finalists Day’ on Saturday, November 23, when the public can visit churches awarded finalist status.

For more information go to National Churches Trust Website at nationalchurchestrust.org/openday.