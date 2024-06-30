Geddington cafe taken over in deal to provide delicious homemade food and train school pupils
Youth Works, based in Kettering’s Keystone Centre, has taken over the lease at Cafe Oak in Queen Street where it will offer students the chance to learn new skills and provide customers tasty homemade food.
Cindy Wrighting will head up the project and she hopes it will put education and sustainability at the heart of everything they do.
She said: “It’s about everybody learning – customer service, marketing, food preparation, supply chains – and we are making it as sustainable as possible. It’s going to be real world work experience.
"We feel it's so important that young people are given the opportunities to learn new skills during their education. We will be giving them training in cooking, waiting on tables, how to be a barista and various other life skills.
“But we are a business. We will pride ourselves on giving you the best service, with the best food and coffee, in a friendly and welcoming environment.”
Cafe Oak will be sourcing sustainable coffee and eco-friendly products including gifts.
Cindy added: “It’s going to be great for the village and visitors. I always wanted to do this. We promise it will be a fun and exciting enterprise where you can come for a coffee and breakfast with your little one, or lunch and a vino with friends.”
Cafe Oak will open six days a week from 8am to 5pm from Tuesdays to Sundays.
