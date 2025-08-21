GCSE results LIVE from across Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and North Northamptonshire
LIVE: GCSE results 2025 across North Northamptonshire
The Bedford College Group helps hundreds of students improve their GCSE grades
The Bedford College Group is proud to celebrate the achievements of hundreds of students who have successfully improved their GCSE grades this year. More than 6,000 students sat English and/or Maths GCSE exams through the group’s colleges and sixth forms, demonstrating the impact of The Bedford College Group’s tailored study programmes.
Students across Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire have been taking advantage of opportunities to sit or retake their GCSEs alongside other courses, ensuring they gain the essential skills needed for their chosen careers. These programmes provide a flexible, supportive environment for students to strengthen their English and Maths abilities while pursuing their wider academic or vocational goals.
Anthony Hart, Group Director of English and Maths at The Bedford College Group, said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our students receiving their GCSE results today. The number of students we’ve seen sit exams this year highlights the real difference The Bedford College Group is making in helping students strengthen their English and Maths skills, essential foundations for future study and meaningful careers.
“For many of our students, today marks not only improved grades but also the reward for their perseverance and determination. They refused to be defined by previous results, committed to their learning journey with us, and are now rightly celebrating their success.”
Students across the group have made significant progress this year, including:
Yurii Chornyl, a student at Tresham College Corby, improved from a Grade 1 a year ago to a Grade 5 this year. Having narrowly missed a Grade 4 last November, Yurii will continue his Electrical Course at Corby, and staff are thrilled with his progress and achievement.
Ivan Skripkin, from Central Bedfordshire College, who is studying a Level 3 Diploma in Public Services, also achieved a Grade 5 in his English GCSE. Ivan praised the college for the high-quality English lessons, noting that they were well-paced and supportive, helping him reach his goals. He will return for his second year of the Diploma and aims to join the Fire Brigade upon completion.
David Pettit, who is studying Performing Arts at Tresham College Kettering said of his result: “This is the third time I’ve resat my GCSE English and I was extremely nervous, however I’ve passed. I have been wanting this Grade 4 for a long time; it feels like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I can now apply for my dream course at the Institute of the Arts in Barcelona. None of this would’ve been possible without Libby my teacher who really pushed me to achieve this grade.”
Tyrell Phillips, from Tresham College Corby, gained a Grade 4 in Maths, exceeding his own expectations. His hard work and determination have been celebrated by his teachers, who praised his commitment and focus throughout the year.
David James Mora, from Central Bedfordshire College, who achieved a Grade 5 in English, is heading off to university. He said: "I just passed my English, and I’m so happy because I finally achieved a Grade 5 after two years. My next step is going to university, and I might study something related to physics or chemistry because I really love those areas. I’m very proud of my results – all the hard work has paid off. The support from my teachers, peers, and everyone around me has really helped me grow and succeed."
Katie Gregory, who is studying Travel and Tourism at Tresham College Kettering, said: “I’m on the Travel and Tourism course, and I’ve been planning to be a flight attendant in the future. This is the third time I’ve had to re-sit to make that happen, and I’ve finally passed. I’m thrilled. Tresham College has been a really great experience, and I’m so grateful for my time here.”
The Bedford College Group congratulates all its students for their dedication and hard work over the past year. The group looks forward to supporting them as they progress in their studies and careers and is excited to see what the future holds for each of them.
KETTERING BUCCLEUCH ACADEMY STUDENTS SECURE SWEEP OF GRADE 9s
Students and staff at Kettering Buccleuch Academy (KBA) are celebrating today after GCSEs were awarded across the country, with two students at the school securing a highly impressive nine grade 9s.
Among those marking their success today – all of whom will be returning to KBA Sixth Form in September – are:
- Allan, who achieved nine grade 9s and one grade 8;
- Varsha, who achieved nine grade 9s;
- Yandel, who achieved seven grade 9s and two grade 8s;
- Charlie, who achieved six grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7;
- Alyssa, who achieved five grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 1 grade 7.
Varsha said:“My results are beyond my wildest expectations but I couldn't have done it without the KBA staff. I feel so proud of what I have achieved and I am going to celebrate!”
Alyssa said:“I feel overwhelmed – I didn't expect to do this well! I am really proud of myself. All the hard work has paid off and I want to thank all my teachers for their support.”
These results follow last week’s A Level success which saw students at the school receive a raft of the top grades, including two students who are set to take up places at the University of Oxford.
Lauren Haggart, Head of Year 11 at KBA, said:“A huge congratulations to all our Year 11 students receiving their GCSEs results today – there have been some absolutely fantastic outcomes. This cohort worked really hard so it has been wonderful to see them rightfully celebrating today.”
Richard Shaw, Principal at KBA, said:“I am delighted to be celebrating some excellent results today, which is a culmination of a collective effort from staff and students. Our Year 11s have seen their hard work pay off and I am really pleased that so many of them are remaining with us to study at the Sixth Form here at KBA. Thank you to our teams of staff across the school for the superb guidance they offer our young people – I am, as always, extremely appreciative of their support for our students, both in the classroom and beyond it.”
What a day for our local schools!
Southfield School celebrates exceptional results
Southfield School is celebrating the exceptional achievements of Year 11 students as they receive their GCSE and vocational results.
The school is immensely proud of the progress students have made. The excellent results reflect their dedication to learning and have opened doors for them to pursue further studies, apprenticeships, and exciting future opportunities.
The school which is part of Orbis Education Trust and based in Lewis Road, Kettering, was particularly proud to celebrate top-performing students who achieved grades 8-9 across multiple subjects: Afnan Ettweri, Atiya Hussein, Goda Mateikaite, Neve Rogers, Kelsie Tortutuse, and Holly Wilson. These remarkable achievements demonstrate the exceptional talent and commitment within the Year 11 cohort.
Head of School, Scott Nevett, remarked: "Our Year 11 students have done fantastically well. We are extremely proud of their achievements and the dedication they have shown throughout their studies. Our students have worked incredibly hard to achieve the successes we have seen today, and we would like to thank parents and carers for their invaluable support throughout.
"These results are also testament to the incredible amount of hard work undertaken by our staff, in terms of providing our students with the tools they need to realise their full potential.
"We will be delighted to welcome back the majority of our students into our sixth form and wish those moving onto new destinations all the best for the future."
Southfield School's outstanding sixth form continues to offer an excellent environment for learning, housed in our state-of-the-art building featuring a café, lecture theatre, and various social and study spaces designed to support student success.
Southfield School's outstanding sixth form continues to offer an excellent environment for learning, housed in our state-of-the-art building featuring a café, lecture theatre, and various social and study spaces designed to support student success.
Wollaston School celebrates GCSE Results 2025
Today we celebrated the amazing success of the GCSE class of 2025 at Wollaston School. We are very proud to recognise the 2025 Year 11s who have delivered an excellent set of GCSE results.
At Wollaston we are proud to promote an extremely broad and diverse curriculum, and students have achieved incredibly well across a huge number of subjects.
Wollaston School is delighted with the overall headline measures achieved with over 66% students achieving a grade 4 + in English and maths and once again performing strongly in comparison to national figures.
The strength of performance across the curriculum is also demonstrated in an average grade of 4.6 which showcases the talents and achievements of Wollaston’s students in humanities, science, performing arts, technology, languages, social sciences, and PE.
In terms of individual student performance, we are thrilled to see over 10% of our Year 11 cohort achieving an average grade of 7 or higher whilst 43% of students achieved an average grade of 5 or above. This is a just reward for all students who have worked hard and shown a great deal of commitment to their studies across Year 10 and 11.
Following these amazing results, the class of 2025 will be certainly celebrating today, and this is well deserved. The entire school and local community are incredibly proud of their achievements.
For many, the educational journey at Wollaston School will continue, with a large number of students meeting the entry requirements for further study in our sixth form.
Head of School, Simon Anderson commented: “I am extremely proud of all the students and the grades they have achieved. It has been a wonderful morning celebrating with them and enjoying in their success.
“I would like to thank everyone who has been involved, students, staff and parents to ensure that this year group have successfully navigated a year that has not been without difficulties.
“I am extremely proud of our community and look forward to seeing a great many of the year group joining our successful and vibrant sixth form. To all of our Year 11s, well done and I wish you every success in the future.”
Wollaston School is a proud member of the Nene Valley Partnership, which has a mission to provide excellence in education to our local community. We have a proud tradition of academic success blended with wider personal development and ensuring that students who attend Wollaston can access the very best destinations following their post-16 studies.
The Sixth Form at Wollaston is a vibrant, growing and successful part of the school. Wollaston continues to promote a broad and inspirational curriculum offer, making it one of the largest and most successful local Sixth Form Providers. We are now looking forward to welcoming these incredible students into Year 12 in September, in addition to an increasing number of external applicants from other schools.
It's celebrations at Lodge Park Academy in Corby!
Students and staff are celebrating at Lodge Park Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, as students receive their GCSE results and vocational qualifications.
Year 11 students sat their examinations earlier this year, in May and June, following months of preparation and extra support including Saturday school sessions, revision masterclasses and ‘period 6’ after-school interventions.
Students across the country will have faced some disruption to their education over the past five years and Lodge Park Academy is proud of all the hard work and dedication students and staff have shown.
LPA students achieved the best English Literature results since the introduction of the 9-1 GCSE grading system (excluding the covid-19 years). This includes the highest proportion of grade 7s and above in English Literature, showcasing the hard work of both students and staff in raising the attainment in this subject.
There has also been a considerable improvement in Maths, with results up by over 5% compared to last year. Students have also excelled in vocational qualifications, a particular highlight being CNAT Sport Science with 60% of learners achieving a Level 2 Distinction or above.
Individual highlights include:
- Keshikha Senthamil achieved two grade 9s in Science, a 9 in English Literature and grade 8s in English Language, Maths and History.
- Eoghan Caughey achieved grade 8s in Science and Maths, alongside grade 7s in both English Literature and Language.
- Weronika Kisielewska achieved a grade 9 in Polish, grade 8s in Science and English Language as well as a grade 7 in History.
- Lennon Bateman achieved grade 8s in Maths, Science, History and French.
- Eva Minzatu achieved a grade 9 in English Literature, as well as grade 7s in Science and Geography.
Lodge Park Academy is part of the David Ross Education Trust, which was established in 2007. It is a family of 36 primary and secondary schools with a mission to broaden the horizons of pupils through world-class education. The trust is committed to offering academic excellence, strong community links and outstanding extra-curricular opportunities to students.
Jonathon Kirby, Principal at Lodge Park Academy said:
"Huge congratulations to our year 11s on their achievements. As well as a third consecutive year of improvement in average points across all subjects, the number of students passing both their English and Maths GCSE are among the best results in Lodge Park's history.
“The year 11 class of 2025 therefore leave our school as history-makers - a testament to all their hard work and sacrifice and the quality they've received from the experts in the classroom. Best of luck with all your future endeavours - we are incredibly proud of you."
Sue Jones, Executive Principal at Lodge Park Academy, said:
“We are very proud that the hard work of our students and staff has been recognised in our improved results. Along with our great sixth form outcomes that saw our A* to A grades rising to 44% across academic and vocational grades and an average grade of a C at A level, these results demonstrate our clear trajectory of improvement at Lodge Park Academy.”
Stuart Burns, CEO at DRET, said:
“Very many congratulations to all our students collecting GCSE results today. These excellent grades reflect the hard work and dedication from our wonderful students, their teachers and indeed the whole school community.
“All of us at DRET wish our year 11s every success in whatever they choose to do next.”