GCSE results LIVE from across Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and North Northamptonshire
Northamptonshire GCSE results 2024
Key Events
- We’ll be here all day with all the GCSE results from schools across our county.
What a day!
Thank you so much for sharing your GCSE results with us today and congratulations to everyone celebrating - have a great evening and good luck for the future!
RESULTS: Southfield School, Kettering
Southfield School is proud to recognise the hard work and perseverance of our Year 11 students as they receive their GCSE and vocational results.
In the context of national standards returning to those seen in 2019 we are exceptionally proud of the achievements of all our students which have paved the way for them to pursue further studies, apprenticeships, and other future endeavours.
Headteacher, Scott Nevett, remarked: “We are extremely proud of this year group’s achievements, given the many challenges they have faced during their secondary school career.
“Both students and staff at the school have worked incredibly hard to achieve the successes we have seen today and we would like to thank parents/carers for their invaluable support throughout.
“We were delighted to welcome back the majority of our students into our sixth form and wish those moving onto a new destination all the best for the future.”
Southfield School’s outstanding sixth form continues to offer an excellent environment for learning, with state-of-the-art facilities including a café, lecture theatre, and various social and study spaces.
There are still spaces available, and we encourage interested external students to contact us at: [email protected].
RESULTS: Wollaston School
Further success for the GCSE class of 2024 at Wollaston School.
2024 marks another day of proud achievement at Wollaston School where students, staff and parents are celebrating an excellent set of GCSE results.
Wollaston is proud to promote an extremely broad and diverse curriculum, and students have achieved incredibly well across a huge number of subjects.
Head of Year 11, Matthew Jackson said: "I am extremely proud of all the students and the grades they have achieved.
“It has been such a lovely morning celebrating with them and enjoying in their success.
“I would like to thank everyone who has been involved, it has been a wonderful partnership between parents and the school but especially the students, and I wish them every success in the future."
Wollaston School is delighted with the overall headline measures achieved with over 67% students achieving a grade 4 + in English and maths.
Once again performing strongly in comparison to national figures.
The strength of performance across the curriculum is also demonstrated in an average grade of 4.6 which showcases the talents and achievements of Wollaston’s students in humanities, science, performing arts, technology, languages, social sciences, and PE.
In terms of individual student performance, there are a few notable results to celebrate including Frank Whittington achieving ten 9 grades and Jemima Denny nine grade 9s and a grade 8 to name but a few.
Following these amazing results, the class of 2024 will be certainly celebrating today, and this is well deserved.
The entire school and local community are incredibly proud of their achievements.
For many, the educational journey at Wollaston School will continue, with a large number of students meeting the entry requirements for further study in our sixth form.
Head of school, Simon Anderson said: "I have been in admiration of Year 11 throughout their Wollaston journey.
“They have coped remarkably with the consequences of lockdowns and have worked extremely hard to achieve such great results.
“Students, families and staff can be proud with the results the students have achieved.
“I am looking forward to welcoming many of the year group back into the sixth form to continue their Wollaston journey."
Wollaston School is a proud member of the Nene Valley Partnership, which has a mission to provide excellence in education to our local community.
We have a proud tradition of academic success blended with wider personal development and ensuring that students who attend Wollaston can access the very best destinations following their post-16 studies.
The Sixth Form at Wollaston is a vibrant, growing and successful part of the school.
Wollaston continues to promote a broad and inspirational curriculum offer, making it one of the largest and most successful local Sixth Form Providers.
We are now looking forward to welcoming these incredible students into Year 12 in September, in addition to an increasing number of external applicants from other schools.
If you would like to learn more about how to join the sixth form of Wollaston in 2024 or 2025 please contact [email protected] and we would be delighted to welcome you.
RESULTS: Latimer Arts College
Today saw lots of smiles from students, parents and staff, as students received results they can be truly proud of.
With 2/3 of students achieving grade 4 or above in both English and Maths, a key qualification for students’ futures and we are so delighted with their success.
We are immensely proud that once again students overall are making progress above the national average, particularly pleasing is the positive progress made by including boys and pupil premium students.
Message from Principal Kathryn Murphy: “Students at The Latimer Arts College have shown what is possible with the right attitude to learning and the support of dedicated staff.
“Great teaching is only half the story, students’ motivation and ambition have enabled them to achieve excellence across a wide range of subjects.
“English, History and Music deserve particular mention.
“We are very proud of what they have achieved and wish them all well in the future, knowing that these excellent results have opened doors for them so they can go on to achieve their dreams.
“We are thrilled that so many students are staying at Latimer for sixth form again this year, where we know students also thrive.
“We look forward to opening our new sixth form block in the Autumn.”
Student Achievements:
Here are just a few of the fantastic results:
Emily Bodsworth achieved seven grade 9s, one distinction* and one grade 8. She will study Chemistry, History and English Literature at Latimer.
Jack Baish achieved an incredible seven grade 9s and a grade 8 and a distinction. Staying on at Latimer to study Biology, Chemistry and French.
Abina Gama achieved six grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7 and is staying on to study Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths. Molly Brophy-Williams achieved three grade 9s two grade 8s and four grade 7s. Staying at Latimer to study History, Politics and Sociology. Jacob Jose achieved four grade 9s, one grade 8, a level 2 Distinction and a 7 and two 6s. He will be studying Chemistry, Physics, Maths and Further Maths at Latimer.
Zach Skeggs achieved four grade 9s, three grade 8s, one 7 and a level 2 Distinction. He will be studying Chemistry, Physics, Maths and Further Maths at Latimer.
RESULTS: Corby Technical School
There was a buzz of excitement at Corby Technical School today, as 150 students celebrated their GCSE results and looked forward to their further education plans.
Angela Reynolds, Principal at Corby Technical School, part of Brooke Weston Trust, said: "We’re proud to see some outstanding results from our students today that are greatly deserved, and we are exceptionally proud of each of them.
"These results reflect our students' dedication and perseverance, setting a strong foundation for their future endeavours. They're a testament to both their hard work and the supportive learning environment we foster at Corby Technical School.
"I want to congratulate our students and extend a huge thank you to our teachers, staff, parents, and carers for their invaluable support. Whilst examination success is always lovely to celebrate, we are also extremely proud of the way in which our young people have developed throughout their time with us.”
Many students will join the school’s sixth form, while others are pursuing apprenticeships in various fields including: Cassidy R in Bricklaying, Kurtis M in Engineering with Tata Steel and Leonie F in Nursery Care. Staff and career advisors were on hand to provide guidance to help students navigate their future paths.
The school’s Art department celebrated standout results, including 9s from Ruby and Urszula, and 8s from Lily and Angela. In English, top performers included grade 9s from Olivia P and 8s from Marian, Gretil and Arina and a 7 from Dylan. In Sport, Kacper L, Rene H and Roman G gained Distinctions and Distinction*, with Rene planning to return to the school as a PE Technician Apprentice. CTS’ physicists excelled with five grade 9s, and Food GCSE saw impressive results, including Esosa I’s grade 8.
In addition, Maya A achieved eight grade 9s and two grade 8s, Zhivo K received seven grade 9s and two grade 8s, Ollie J achieved four grade 9s, five grade 8s and a Distinction and Isabella W received four grade 9s, four grade 8s and a grade 7.
Mrs. Reynolds added: “Our year 11 students have been wonderful role models for our younger students, and we have high expectations for the next cohort to build upon the successes of this year. We are excited to be introducing Art Photography and Business as new courses into our sixth form and I am looking forward to meeting the new year 12 cohort in September.” Andy Burns, Director of Education at Brooke Weston Trust, remarked: "I am incredibly proud of our students for their outstanding GCSE results. Their success is a testament to their hard work and resilience, combined with the invaluable support of their families and the exceptional learning environment created by our wonderful staff. Together, they all embody our core value of Ambition For All.”To find out more about Corby Technical School, please visit: www.corbytechnicalschool.org/
RESULTS: Lodge Park Academy, Corby
Staff and students from Lodge Park Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, are today celebrating their latest set of GCSE results.
Students across the country sat their examinations in May and June and are finding out their results today.
Even with the challenges they faced after the effects of the pandemic, young people across the country are opening some really positive results.
Staff at Lodge Park Academy have supported students by running Saturday schools, holiday revision sessions and period 6 lessons after school to help prepare students for their exams.
Students secured some impressive results, including:
● Kinuri V Kankanam Arachchige, eight 9s and one 7
● Justas Pabreza, one distinction star, four 8s two 7s and one 6.
● Hubert Rogalinski, two 9s, four 8s, and three 6s.
● Anna Dimova, two 9s, two 8s, three 7s, one 6 and a merit in Performing Arts.
● Elise Marston, two 9s, one 8, two 7s, one 6, one 5 and a Distinction star in Sport Science.
Executive Principal, Sue Jones of Lodge Park Academy said: ‘Students have achieved some great results today, and we are very proud of the hard work and commitment they have demonstrated.
“We are grateful to the staff who ran additional revision sessions after school, in holidays and on Saturdays to support the students.
“We wish the students well on the next phase of their journey.’
Stuart Burns, Chief Executive Officer at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “These are really excellent results. Well done to all our year 11 students!
“Congratulations too to our staff. You have all supported our students so well, together with the whole school community, including parents and carers.
“I am so proud of the hard work that everyone has put in. I want to wish all our students every success for the future.”
Fabulous work by Ferrers students!
RESULTS: Rushden Academy
Well done to all of our year 11 students who have received their GCSE and BTEC results today!
We are incredibly proud of all of our students and we know that their hard work and determination will open up doors for them as they prepare to start their next chapter!
Key highlights of our results include the following students:
- Zi C who achieved five grade 9s, four grade 8s and one grade 7
- Gracey C, who achieved four grade 9s, four grade 8s and a Double Distinction*
- Cian D who achieved four grade 9s, four grade 8s and a Merit
- Lewis C who achieved six grade 8s, two grade 7s and a Distinction
Students continue to achieve excellent results at Rushden Academy as the school continues to go from strength to strength, supported by Tove Learning Trust.
We are excited to welcome back students to our Sixth Form in partnership with Huxlow Academy where students are able to study a wide range and combination of A Levels and Level 3 BTECs.
For further information about Rushden Academy, the Huxlow and Rushden Academy
Sixth Form, or about our school open evening on 10th October, please visit our website www.rushden-academy.net.
