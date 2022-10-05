Gaynor Mosley is half the woman she used to be after the Corby slimmer lost a whopping 11st 5lb following a weight loss success.

Now she is all set all to share her slimming success with others after downsizing to 11st 3lb from 22st 9lb.

Horse riding fan Gaynor joined her local Slimming World group in Corby in December 2020 and dropped from size 32 to a comfortable size 14 and it has transformed her life.

Gaynor Mosley has lost half her weight

She said: “Before Slimming World I thought I was destined to be unhappy. I felt depressed and alone but even though I was nervous about joining a group, I knew, from that first day it was the best decision. I never felt judged, everyone was so friendly and I knew I could always ask a question if I wasn’t sure.

"Becoming more active is important too. Our unique Body Magic Programme takes the threat out of activity. Showing people, many of whom have had unpleasant memories of being forced to take part in school activity, how to build activity into their daily routine without it being having to join a gym or start running. Gardening, housework and walking anything goes. I love to walk but since losing my weight I’ve also started back horse riding too.”

Now Gaynor has completed her training with Slimming World, the UK ‘s largest group based weight loss organisation at their national head office in Derbyshire.

Members are now getting ready to welcome Gaynor as their new consultant when she takes over the group at the Danesholme Community Centre on Saturday, October 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaynor was 22 stone

"When I first joined as a Slimming World member I never dreamed I would end up helping others but now I cannot wait to get started. It’s a real privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me so I can give members the support they need to get to their target.

“Support is the most important thing. Without the support of my group and my consultant I wouldn’t have succeeded. I know myself the challenges people can face, which is why along with groups I will be there to support everyone all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing ideas and recipes, working together as a group to overcome any challenges and celebrating success is so important to a successful journey. At my groups there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.”

Sharon Wright who runs Slimming World groups at St Ninian’s Church Hall in Corby and manages Gaynor as a team developer said: “With Gaynor’s desire to help other and her warm and caring personality I just know she’ll be amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaynor added: ”I cannot wait to get started and take up my new challenge of being a self-employed franchisee.”

Gaynor Mosley will be starting a Slimming World group

Gaynor’s group will be held at Danesholme Community Centre, Danesholme Square off Motola Close, Corby, NN18 9DT Saturdays at 8am and 9.30am from October 22. For more information or to join group either pop along or call 07871382060.