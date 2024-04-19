Gathering to be held at foot of Corby Steelman to remember those who lost their lives at work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trade unionists will be joining together in Corby later this month to recognise International Workers Memorial Day.

International Workers Memorial Day is on Sunday, April 27. An event will be held at the Steelman statue in James Ashworth Square on the day at 11am to which everyone is welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Workers Memorial Day is commemorated throughout the world and is officially recognised by the UK Government.

The Corby Steelman stands in James Ashworth VC Square

It is the day on which those who have lost their lives at work, or from work-related injury and diseases are remembered. Those who gather will pledge to renew their efforts to organise collectively to prevent more deaths, injuries and disease as a result of work.

The event in Corby is being led by the GMB union and supported by several unions including Community, USDAW, Unite and others.

Alan Irwin, local branch secretary of GMB, said: “Once again this year, the GMB union will be celebrating International Workers Memorial Day in Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am really pleased that we have Roy Rickuss, General Secretary of the Community union and Lee Barron the Labour Parliamentary candidate for Corby and East Northants and regional secretary of the Midlands TUC.

"This year marks 50 years since the introduction of the Health and Safety at Work Act, 1974 and we will again honour those we have lost and pay respect to those who continue to live with work-related injury and illness. Most workers die of mystery ailments or in tragic accidents. They die because an employer decided their safety wasn't that important a priority.

"Join us to remember the dead and fight for the living."

Lee Barron, the Labour PCC for Corby and East Northamptonshire, said: “I thank Roy Rickuss the General Secretary of the Community Union for finding time in his busy schedule to support the workers memorial day in the town.

“I have spoken at this event numerous times over the years from when I was representing the Corby postal workers over 20 years ago and it is important we commemorate those who have died in industrial accidents and we carry on working to make places of work safe for all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roy Rickuss from Community union said: “It’s always a pleasure coming to Corby where Community has members in many different workplaces and our history in Corby goes hand in hand with the town as it grows.

“Commemorating Workers Memorial Day is important for all in the trade union movement. It is the trade unions that have campaigned tirelessly to ensure companies and governments bring in legislation to protect workers, but we still see far too many injuries and fatalities in workplaces.