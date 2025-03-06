Ugly Mug coffee shop in Wellingborough will soon be the host of an eight-hour charity Dungeons and Dragons session, which is taking place in support of The James Anthony Foundation.

On April 26, people are invited to build a character and embark on an epic fantasy quest for charity by playing Dungeons and Dragons for eight hours.

The session will begin at 4pm and end at midnight, with food being made available as part of the £20 ticket price.

Antonio Cassar is one the organisers of the event at the Church Street cafe.

He said: "In this year’s eight-hour D&D game, 30 players descend on Wellingborough to determine the fate of Graumark County, which is situated in the All Havens, the charity’s very own Dungeons and Dragons world.

"This is a very relaxed and informal day, however we do need to stress that spaces are extremely limited for this event. The sooner you can buy your ticket the better, as we expect this event to sell out very quickly.

“Our DMs will be running games using our DM’ing principles which will help to ensure a high quality of game run to time.

"Anyone is welcome at these events regardless of experience level, so let’s roll up some characters, jump in and have some fun.”

The session is organised and delivered by the Charity Gaming Guild, which was set up in 2021 to raise money through gaming for smaller charities that may go overlooked.

Past recipients of the funds have been charities such as ADAPT, The Mix, Children’s Appeal and St Elizabeth Hospice.

This year, the session will raise funds for The James Anthony Foundation, which was founded by family members of eight-year-old James Anthony, who lost his life after a six-year battle with brain cancer in 2022.

The organisation set up in his honour aims to raise awareness and offer additional support to families upon receiving a cancer diagnosis.

Dungeons and Dragons (commonly known as D&D) is a tabletop game made popular in the 1970s where a group of players create and role play as a character in a fantasy setting, and take part in a campaign conjured up by the group’s Dungeon Master (DM).

The game, which first debuted more than 50 years ago, has seen a renewed interest among fantasy fans thanks to internet series’ such as Critical Role and computer games including Baldur’s Gate and Neverwinter Nights.

There will be four ongoing tables at Ugly Mug, each telling a different story set in one overarching, fictional setting.

Antonio recommends players bring with them three unique characters, which each include a short backstory to help shape how the campaign unfolds.

Currently £200 has been raised of a £750 target on the event’s JustGiving page.

Just a few tickets remain, which can be bought here, and more information can be found by contacting Antonio at [email protected].