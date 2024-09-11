Gardener digs deep to pick up best in show at annual Kettering village show

A gardener is brimming with pride after picking up best in show with a stunning array of home-grown vegetables.

The annual Broughton village show and fun day took place at Broughton Village Hall on Saturday (September 7).

The event, which included stalls, entertainment as well as food and drink, saw ‘growers, showers, crafters and bakers’ coming forward to compete in a variety of different classes.

Among those was Broughton gardener David Hinckley who won the Leslie Durdin trophy for best fruit and vegetable exhibit as well as winning the parish council challenge trophy for best in show.

David with his trophies and award-winning vegetables

Writing on his Grow Mad Instagram page ahead of the judging, David said: “Class 25 at my local show is my favourite class.

"A selection of veg on a tray no bigger than 60x30cm.

"It’s challenging because so many crops need to come together on the same day.”

Full details of all the winners from show are available on Broughton Village Hall’s Facebook page.