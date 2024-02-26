Garden opened at Kettering General Hospital as memorial to longest-ever serving employee

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A memorial garden has been opened at Kettering General Hospital (KGH) as a tribute to its longest-ever serving employee – much-loved groundskeeper and gardener Ralph Howe.

Ralph, who had been awarded an MBE for his contribution to the NHS, died on June 13 last year aged 81 after working at the hospital for 64 years of continuous service.

Believed to be one of the longest-ever serving NHS employees, Ralph joined the hospital in 1959 helping to grow much of KGH’s own food in its gardens and orchards.

Ralph Howe (inset) with the garden dedicated to him/KGH

Tributes poured in for Ralph who, over the years, met thousands of staff and patients as he worked in all weathers to keep the hospital’s 33-acre site in excellent condition.

Estates maintenance manager Chris Harris said: “When we were all thinking what to do to mark Ralph’s life and achievements it felt like a memorial garden was something which would be very fitting.

“We identified a courtyard area close to our pharmacy where we could develop a garden which could be in a place accessible by our own staff for lunch breaks, who need some quiet time in the fresh air and pleasant surroundings.

“We started to approach some of our suppliers and the response was overwhelming with offers to help with materials, labour, tables, benches and a door frame, along with many pots, plants and an engraved plaque.

Ralph Howe with his trusty secateurs/KGH

“Our own team have also been heavily putting together the garden. It has been a real labour of love.”

Over the years Ralph kept KGH’s trees, shrubs, and flower beds healthy.

The refurbished low-maintenance courtyard space has picnic benches, an area of artificial grass, planters with spring bulbs and a tree festooned with fairy lights.

KGH director of facilities and estates, David Pickett, said: “This garden marks not just a space for quiet reflection, but a celebration of a life dedicated to healing and beauty.

Some of the mushrooms in 'Ralph's Garden' carved by Ralph/KGH

“For over six decades, Ralph nurtured our hospital grounds, coaxing beauty from the soil and creating a haven of peace amidst the bustle of healthcare.

“This garden, born from the generosity of our contractors and his colleagues in the estates and facilities team, stands as a testament not only to Ralph's legacy, but also to the spirit of collaboration and kindness that binds our community.

“In every blooming flower, every whispering leaf, we see the reflection of Ralph's gentle touch, his unwavering love for this place. This space is not just a garden; it's a haven for weary minds, a living tribute to a life well-lived. Thank you, Ralph, for the legacy you planted in our hearts.”

Speaking on behalf of his family Debbie Howe said: “We know that Uncle Ralph would have been overwhelmed with having a memorial garden in his name.

“We feel he would have been immensely proud of it and, had he been alive, would have spent every spare minute, come rain or shine, in it, gardening from dawn to dusk.

“Or he would enjoy just sitting and looking, or contemplating, or just chatting to colleagues, and he would say how important this garden is for the staff to have somewhere to come when they feel they need it.

“So as a member of Ralph’s family, and with myself as a trust employee, we would like to say a big thank you to everyone who made this happen and we hope that all colleagues enjoy this garden.”

KGH’s chief executive, Deborah Needham, said: “Ralph Howe made an immense contribution to our hospital during his 64 years of service.