Garage joy for Kettering veteran Eddie as council find space for racer's Goldwing

‘Thrilled’ – that’s the response to the news a military veteran will get his heart’s desire for somewhere safe for him to store his beloved Goldwing trike.

Eddie Hammond, 77, a disabled Kettering army veteran, had pleaded to the council to allow him to rent a nearby garage for his motorbike.

Former member of the Parachute Regiment Eddie, who is already a council tenant, had been helped by a neighbour to apply to rent one of the 50 North Northants Council-owned garages a short distance from his home.

After he was turned down, Eddie’s Gorse Road neighbour Lynn Wilson enlisted help from their NNC Windmill ward councillors – Anne Lee (Lab), Paul Marks (Con) and Robin Carter (Con).

Eddie Hammond, 77, outside his Kettering home with his beloved Goldwing trike/National World

Now Eddie has been sent a letter informing him one of the 14 empty garages can now be his to rent.

He said: “I’m thrilled. I have got a letter from the council telling me I can have a garage.”

Lynn said: “I’m feeling very pleased. All he wanted was a garage. When I first started, I knew there were garages. I think in the council the right hand didn’t know what the left hand was doing.”

Eddie Hammond outside the garages in Gorse Road with Councillors Anne Lee and Robin Carter

At first they offered him a garage some distance away from his house, but disabled Eddie can’t walk very far.

Then they set him a letter saying he could have one near his house. Flooding near the garages has now been fixed after the drains were cleared.

Eddie has bought Lynn a bunch of flowers to say thank you.

Cllr Lee said: “He’s really happy. It’s great. It really shouldn’t have been so difficult.”

Eddie’s pride and joy Honda Goldwing trike will soon be unchained from the handrail outside his home.

NNC own garages across Kettering and Corby but none in the former Wellingborough Borough Council and East Northants District Council areas.

Garages in Kettering, for existing council tenants or leaseholders are £11.35 per week to rent. In Corby, the garages are £7.70 for the same period.

For non-council tenants rents in Kettering are £13.62 per week and in the Corby area are £9.24 per week.

Some larger garages may cost slightly more.