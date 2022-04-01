Gangs of children as young as 12 behind spike in Corby town centre anti-social behaviour

Corby town centre - Corporation Street

Children roaming the streets of Corby town centre face a crackdown as Northants Police say they will take a ‘zero-tolerance approach’ to anti-social behaviour.

A recent spike in reports of gangs of children, some as young as 12, has led to an increase in patrols by the Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Parents and carers are being urged to make sure they know where their children are following rise in incidents – some in the early hours of the morning.

Corby town centre - George Street

Sergeant Stephen Briggs and Sergeant Rachel Grey of Corby NPT said: “It is important to remember that not all young people we speak to are committing anti-social behaviour, however there is a minority who are intent on causing trouble.“We want Corby town centre to be a safe place for everyone and are urging parents to speak to their children to make sure they know where they are and who they may be associating with.

“Anti-social behaviour has a detrimental impact on our communities, which is why it is a matter of priority for the force, and we will take robust action against anyone found to be causing harassment and intimidation in our towns.”

Since January 1 there have been more than 40 reports of anti-social behaviour in Willow Place, Corporation Street, Elizabeth Street and George Street, involving groups of children aged 12 to 17.

Incidents of criminal damage, assault, and intimidation have taken place between 3pm and 1am, on both weekdays and at weekends, which has prompted the Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team to adopt a zero-tolerance approach.

With support of the Special Constabulary, members of the NPT will be stepping up proactive high-visibility patrols and carrying out plain-clothed operations to target those intent on causing misery for those who live, work or are visiting the town centre.

In addition to the patrols, Corby NPT will be working closely with North Northamptonshire Council and Willow Place Shopping Centre in a bid to make the town centre a safer place for everyone.Any information or concerns about anti-social behaviour can be reported as a non-emergency crime to 101, visit www.northants.police.uk/RO or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.