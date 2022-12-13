Gang force way into Kettering home, threaten man with screwdriver and steal cash and belongings

A man has been threatened by a masked gang armed with a screwdriver who forced their way into his house, ransacked his home and stole valuables.

The gang of five forced their way into the property in Cranford Road, Kettering at about 7.30pm on Thursday, December 8.

After stealing cash, bank cards and car keys they escaped in a Ford Transit van.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “At about 7.30pm on Thursday, December 8, the occupant answered a knock at the door and five men forced their way into the property. The offenders threatened him with a screwdriver before searching the address.

“The offenders, who were all white males, wearing black clothing and had black face masks, stole cash, bank cards and car key however, this the car was not taken. They left in a Ford Transit van.”

