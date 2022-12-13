Witnesses are being sought following an attempted robbery in Rockingham Road, Kettering on Monday, November 28.

A man who was walking near St Andrew’s Church was approached by a gang of six men, one of who asked for money and then spat in his face.

The victim in his 60s was then pushed to the ground.

File picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Between 2pm and 2.55pm, a man in his 60s was approached as he near to the church, by a group of up to six males. One of them asked the man for money before he spat in the victim’s face and pushed him to the ground.

“Witnesses or anyone with information which could assist the investigation are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

