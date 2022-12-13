News you can trust since 1897
Gang attack in Kettering street - man pushed over and spat at

The attempted robbery took place last month

By Alison Bagley
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 12:08pm

Witnesses are being sought following an attempted robbery in Rockingham Road, Kettering on Monday, November 28.

A man who was walking near St Andrew’s Church was approached by a gang of six men, one of who asked for money and then spat in his face.

The victim in his 60s was then pushed to the ground.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Between 2pm and 2.55pm, a man in his 60s was approached as he near to the church, by a group of up to six males. One of them asked the man for money before he spat in the victim’s face and pushed him to the ground.

“Witnesses or anyone with information which could assist the investigation are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

A 31-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.